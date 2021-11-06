On Oct. 22, St. Croix Electric Cooperative hosted St. Croix EDC as part of National Co-Op Month in the U.S.
EDC board president Angela Popenhagen presented SCEC with a proclamation to recognize the important contributions made by the rural electric cooperative. President/CEO Brian Zelenak accepted the proclamation on behalf of the Board of Directors, staff and co-op members.
According to the proclamation, every October since 1964 has been designated as National Co-op Month; cooperatives exist because of its members; rural electric cooperatives serve an estimated 42+ million people across 2,500+ counties in the U.S.; and St. Croix Electric, founded in 1937, has grown to distribute electricity to more than 11,500+ members and maintains over 1,800 miles of line throughout St. Croix and the bordering counties of Pierce, Polk, and Dunn in west central Wisconsin.
