Nathan Vrchota of Baldwin has been selected to the University of Jamestown's Fall 2019 Dean's List for maintaining a Semester GPA of 3.50 or better.
University of Jamestown is a community dedicated to the development of wholeness in our students. We adhere to a curriculum of academic excellence which blends the liberal arts with sound professional preparation. Our commitment to the Christian faith encourages an atmosphere of self-discipline, responsibility, and concern for the continuing growth of the individual.
University of Jamestown was established in 1883, and is ranked as a top Midwestern school in The Princeton Review
