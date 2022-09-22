Mygatt sentenced to three years prison for sexual assault of a child

A former Baldwin youth pastor was sentenced to prison Friday afternoon for sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children
Jacob D. Mygatt, 36, will spend the next three years in prison and after that will be placed on extended supervision the next three years. That is the maximum penalty for a Class H felony.
“If there was a Class H felony that deserve the maximum,” St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge R. Michael Waterman said, while handing down his sentence. “For the nature, length and the crime that was perpetuated.”
Mygatt was charged last October with the Class H felony along with Child Enticement -- Sexual Contact, a Class D felony. That charge was dismissed in June as part of a plea agreement.
According to the criminal complaint, from June 2016-May 2018, Mygatt was accused of committing those crimes. The victim told St. Croix County Detectives, while she was a sophomore in high school during the 2015-16 school year, she was part of a youth group at Christian Reformed Church in Baldwin. Mygatt was a youth pastor at a different church, but volunteered his time at Christian Reformed Church. The victim was then assigned to Mygatt’s youth group.
During that year, the victim said she considered Mygatt a big brother figure because he wise and super outgoing, and they became very close. The conversations soon turned “flirty” and it was an emotional affair first and became physical when she turned 16 years old.
“There was a violation of trust,” St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Anderson said during his summation while asking for the maximum. “There were many opportunities for this end, but it took the victim moving across the state for it to happen.”
The victim addressed the court reading a prepared letter.
“I trusted him as a leader, as a friend,” she said. “He manipulated me and took advantage of my sensitivities. He knew my tendencies better than I did. He figured me out. He spun me around, and around until every piece of my life revolved around him.
“I looked at him and see a coward. He tore my childhood apart. What he did was a choice. I lost my friends, sleep, money, time, peace…I’m going to spend a lifetime healing from the trauma he inflicted.”
Mygatt’s attorney Aaron Nelson argued for no prison.
“He never committed a crime before, he’s a devoted member of his church and community,” he said. “He’s served his country and is a low risk to reoffend.
“Even though he’s getting a divorce, he’s still undergoing marriage counseling.”
Nelson continued his argument by stating since he’s a low-risk to reoffend, it doesn’t work to mix him with high-risk people.
“That doesn’t protect the public when he gets out,” he continued.
He also brought up a support network, which included 50 letters vouching for Mygatt’s character from friends and family.
“I’m sorry for what I did,” Mygatt said during the hearing. He apologized to his family, the victims’ family and the victim herself.
“We don’t have any idea on why this happened,” Judge Waterman opined. “Those letters say you’re a great father to your son and have formed a close relationship.
“You’ve acknowledged your wrong doing, but the victim is going to shoulder the burden of your action for years to come.
“You committed a serious crime over the course of years which caused great harm. When you breached the standards like this one, there has to be punishment.”
In addition to his sentence, Mygatt is ordered not to have contact with the victim or her family among other conditions.
