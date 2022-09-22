Mygatt sentenced to three years prison for sexual assault of a child

Jacob Mygatt

A former Baldwin youth pastor was sentenced to prison Friday afternoon for sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children  

Jacob D. Mygatt, 36, will spend the next three years in prison and after that will be placed on extended supervision the next three years. That is the maximum penalty for a Class H felony.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.