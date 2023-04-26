Multiple highways are closed in northwest and southwest Wisconsin due to flooding. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) encourages drivers to be aware of changing travel conditions and “know before you go” with 511wi.gov, Wisconsin’s Travel Information website.
Current state highways closed due to flooding:
Buffalo County
WIS 35 is closed at WIS 37 and WIS 93 because of flooding just north of WIS 95 near Fountain City. Traffic is detoured via WIS 93, US 10 and WIS 37.
Crawford County
WIS 82/Lansing Causeway is closed over the Mississippi River. Alternate routes across the river are La Crosse and Prairie du Chien.
Motorists are reminded not to drive through standing water or around barriers. Use the designated detour route as many state, county and local roads are experiencing flooding.
WisDOT staff are closely monitoring the following areas in southwest Wisconsin due to rising waterways, such as the Mississippi River.
Crawford County
US 18 near Prairie du Chien
Grant County
US 18 and County C intersection, just south of Wisconsin River bridge
WIS 133 near Potosi
Due to recent flooding and the potential for more rainfall, motorists may encounter closed roads or road crews working to reopen flooded highways. Visit 511wi.gov to view road closures impacted by flooding, live video from traffic cameras and weather alerts across the state.
Motorists are advised:
Be aware of changing travel conditions and drive with caution at all times
Never drive through standing water or around barriers
