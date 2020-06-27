Mrs. Debbie Gay retired from Baldwin Christian School at the end of the 2019-2020 school year after serving five years as kindergarten teacher. Mrs. Gay will be missed by the BCS students, parents and her colleagues. Troy Mattson, headmaster at the school, said, "We are so grateful for Mrs. Gay and her commitment to educating our Kindergarteners. Her presence added a great sweetness to BCS."
As for retirement plans, Mrs. Gay is scheduled to travel to Scotland this fall and to celebrate the marriage of her son. She reflected on her time at BCS, saying, "My favorite thing is all the kids and families. It's truly rewarding to see kids move on and witness their development as they move up in grades...the rewards of seeing development in the students, as well as praying with the students." She passed on the following advice: "Have fun, enjoy your school years as they go fast, work hard, always be kind and trust in the Lord" and cited these verses as among her favorites: "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths. " (Proverbs 3: 5-6)
Baldwin Christian School offers Christian classical instruction to students from PreK through 12th grade. To find out more, visit the school's website baldwinchristianschool.org, send an email to hello@baldwinchristianschool.org or drop by during the upcoming Open House Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 6-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.