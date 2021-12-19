Mary Ellen Brue stopped by the Baldwin Area Library Dec. 7 to play Mrs. Clause and read some books to youngsters. The youngsters also wrote some Letters to Santa, which included:
-- Hi Santa, I hope you reindeer are warm. I hope Miss Claus is warm. Hi Santa last year I loved my present. Thank you. I love you Santa. Oh and I would like a Monster truck. Bye. Everett
-- Dear Santa, I hope you like your cookies. Thank you for our presents. I hope you have a great time in the North Pole. I hope you have cozy clothes and cozy pajamas. Thank you. I love you Santa. Bye Santa….I would like a white foal or a cutie cut.
-- Dear Santa. I love your presents. May I please have a telescope for Christmas. I hope you like your cookies and your milk. Please say hi to Mrs. Clause for me. From Maddy
-- Santa. Dumptruck. Hank.
