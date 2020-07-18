I was intrigued by the trailers for Greyhound this past spring. A World War II action movie written and starring Tom Hanks, this has got to be good. However, I became a little worried when I found out that it was going to be an exclusive for Apple TV Plus instead of going into theaters. This was a red flag because Apple TV Plus has next to nothing on it for titles and it doesn’t have a lot of big plans to ramp up the number or the quality of the shows on it. The positive side for it being on Apple Plus was that currently they were running a free week trial, so I could see the movie for free. The other thing that made me rethink my anticipation for this movie was the 90 min run time, which is a hallmark for pure action straight to DVD movies and horror movies.
Greyhound is about a new captain who is commanding a convoy of ships across the Atlantic during the early days of World War II who is being stalked by a pack of Germany submarines.
On a side note I think it is interesting how we shift from different phases of World War II movies from year to year with this time around we are focusing on the Navy and warfare on the seas.
After viewing this movie, I can see why the studio didn’t want to put this into theaters. Greyhound is a pure action movie but it suffers from a lack of an important story elements which is its’ lack of characters. Hanks does a great job of acting as he always does but you can really see that he needs a lot more practice writing. He makes the mistakes most beginning screenwriters make which is that he doesn’t allow scenes to breath and he also doesn’t create scenes which enhance characters. The most I know about the character Hanks plays is that he is religious because he prays a lot and that he wanted to marry somebody before he was assigned to this mission. There is no depth, there is no underlying conflict. We know he is a new Captain but we don’t get really any drama about how that affects his decision-making processes or his relationship to the crew of the ship or the convoy. The frustrating thing about this is that Greyhound is not Hank’s first screenplay, it is his seventh. I would have hoped that his writing would have improved over his career but it doesn’t seem to have matured much. One the positive side, he does know how to craft good action scenes but without good characters and good character arcs, in the end they fall flat.
Overall, I would give this movie a C+ (An Above Average Movie). Tom Hanks stars in and wrote the screenplay for Greyhound. Even though this wasn’t Hanks first foray into screenwriting you can definitely tell where his strengths lie which is in acting, and not in writing. This is not to say that he does a horrible job in creating a story. Hanks is good at writing entertaining action scenes, but what Hanks forgets is that movies are not one action set piece after another, but also includes elements like characters. Greyhound is devoid of characters, which is very disappointing, because the skeleton is there for a good film. Hanks makes the predictable mistakes of most beginning screenwriters by not creating scenes that allow the audience to breath and to create moments of characterization. This can really be felt in the climax of the movie which feels flat. If you just want a popcorn World War II action movie, I would get a free trial to apple tv plus to watch Greyhound but if you like your characters to be a least two dimensional, I would pass on this one.
Greyhound is rated PG-13 for war-related action/violence and brief strong language. The film was directed by Aaron Schneider and written by Tom Hanks. Greyhound stars Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, and Stephen Graham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.