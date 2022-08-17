As the manufacturing industry continues to grow, local businesses are teaming up to offer Move to Manufacturing, a free training opportunity designed to quickly grow the workforce. Get the skills and knowledge that you need for employment in manufacturing with the support you need to be successful, all without having to quit your current job.
A great paying career with many advancement opportunities is within your reach by completing the Move to Manufacturing program, which is a partnership between Mastercraft Industries/Holiday Kitchens, Schaffer Manufacturing, E&M Machine, and Arctic Compressor, Northcentral Technical College (NTC) and Northwood Technical College (Northwood Tech). According to data compiled by Lightcast (formerly known as Emsi), a Labor Market Analytics tool that uses data from government sources such as the Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Census Bureau, out of 11 counties within the Northwood Tech region there is a reported 23,213 employees, which is 75% more compared to the national average of 10,506 employees for an area of this size.
