Wisconsin's emergency responders work tirelessly to save lives and keep our highways safe, responding to approximately 134,700 traffic crashes in Wisconsin every year. Governor Tony Evers proclaimed November 14-18, 2022 as Crash Responder Safety Week and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reminds motorists to always practice safe driving habits and protect emergency roadside workers.

A crash occurs about every four minutes in Wisconsin. First responders often work just feet away from traffic and put their lives in danger every time they respond to a crash. Since 2017, more than 350 first responders have been injured while working inside their emergency vehicle or at the scene of a crash.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.