When a person is arrested in St. Croix County and is required to return to court for adjudication, nearly 90% of them report when ordered.
According to Phil Galli, the director for the county Department of Justice Support Services (JSS), the national average is “somewhere closer to 83%, so we’re roughly 7% higher across the board there.”
Not only do most individuals return for court after their arrest, but 94% of them stay arrest-free during this time, and 99.5% stay violent arrest-free while awaiting their court appearances.
Galli provided this and other information as part of the JSS annual report he recently presented to the full county board.
Galli said that the Pretrial Division had been previously “housed in the sheriff’s department from 2017 until 2021.”
However, for the past 18 months Galli said the department has been transformed more into a civilian model.
“I call it a rebranding of our pretrial,” he said.
The department has some significant goals for the coming years and beyond.
“By July 1, JSS aims to have two Moral Reconation Therapy groups operating continuously serving Department of Corrections, Adult Treatment Court, and Diversion Program clients. The CJCC of St. Croix County continues to look for ways to reimagine the work being done with this committee and its subcommittees. As part of this effort, the CJCC is looking to expand its membership among both criminal justice system stakeholders and community members,” the report states.
Galli said there will be a continued emphasis on case management and resource referral in both the Pretrial Services and Adult Treatment Court programs.
According to the statistics provided by Galli, there were a total of just under 900 pretrial clients served in 2022.
In addition, the department conducted thousands of drug tests this past year.
- There was a total of 3,379 pretrial drug tests administered
- 1,783 treatment court drug tests
- 775 Diversion program drug tests; and
- A total of 5,892 drug tests
“Fifty-one-percent of the services we provide is drug testing-related and that certainly will continue to track that way … the biggest thing for us is making sure that we are testing appropriately … not setting people up to fail,” Galli said. “Certainly, there is a reason we test people for drugs and alcohol use for compliance purposes and to get them the help that they need, but maybe also a philosophical shift for us – why are we drug testing people? What’s the point? And something we want to do in 2023 is answer that question, or at least move the needle forward as to why we are doing that,” he added.
The county also receives, through the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Treatment Alternatives and Diversion (TAD) Grant.
According to Galli, “This grant has helped to support the county’s Adult Treatment Court and Diversion programs since 2014 and assists with the salaries for 1.0 FTE position in the Diversion Program (Case Management Specialist) and 1.0 FTE position in the Adult Treatment Court (Case Manager).”
He went on to say that for the 2023 TAD Grant application, the DOJ allowed for additional requests to be made for funding.
“Because of the growing need(s) for assistance with data entry in both the Adult Treatment Court and Diversion programs, an additional $32,500 was requested in the 2023 grant pre-application. This additional funding was approved and a total of $238,689 (includes county cash match) was awarded to St. Croix County for 2023 to support the Adult Treatment Court and Diversion programs. With these additional resources, a part-time Data Entry Specialist will be recruited and hired and … work with the Adult Treatment Court and Diversion programs in 2023.”
Galli said that as the county continues to operate under the TAD Grant, there will be some staffing challenges as the county is in the process of “developing a partnership for a change at Hudson Hospital. That will be our partner we anticipate moving forward.”
After asking for questions from the board, Supervisor Dave Ostness asked Galli about whether it would be possible to do drug testing at sites in the county other than in Hudson.
“Because of the makeup of our county, it would be helpful, I think, if we could have drug testing offered in New Richmond at the Services Center … that would take some discussion … but that would be helpful for the residents,” Galli said.
Supervisor Bob Fiedler was also complimentary of the JSS, and especially the work being done by Galli.
“Phil is very modest in the things he and his staff do,” Fiedler said. “Among other things, he staffs the Community Justice Collaborating Council and its various subcommittees … one of the added duties that he didn’t even mention today is something that we kind of added for him … he’s in the process of doing the first real heavy duty statistical study of our entire justice system. He’s gotten reasonable support from the various entities in the county but I wanted to emphasize that I hope all of the entities would have to work with Phil and that they respond to his overtures … because if he can just get 10 to 15 bullet points from each of them, that makes his job a lot easier to come back to us in maybe three or four months with a very comprehensive study that will then drive what we do with the budget and other things in this area. It’s a huge project he is undertaking.”
