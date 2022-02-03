With the recent start of the 2022 Wisconsin Legislative session, the Bulletin was able to get ahold of Clint Moses and Rob Stafsholt, the representatives for Baldwin and the surrounding areas on the Assembly and Senate levels to get their thoughts and goals on the upcoming session.
Moses: Workforce development and medical freedom
It's crazy to think we are already a month into 2022. We've been getting back to work in Madison. Before the end of session, I am focusing on workforce development and medical freedom.
A few weeks back, my Legislative Republican colleagues and I introduced the Stronger Workforce Initiative, a multipronged approach to address the employment crisis facing small businesses throughout Wisconsin. There’s an abundance of high-wage jobs and, at the same time, a large number of workers available. Unfortunately, many talented people are kept out of the workforce because of a benefits structure which is designed to keep people enrolled in programs instead of helping them reach independence. This package of bills helps remove the government-created barriers. I am a co-author on one of the bills that deals with "ghosting" employers by skipping a job interview.
We also have individual bills to keep up with our state's workforce and economic needs. One piece of legislation is to bring back part-time law enforcement academy programs. A part time program provides additional flexibility for those interested in the profession but may have other obligations like a family to care for. Another piece of legislation that will get more engineers in our state is allocating $1 million in building trust funds to begin the planning and designing for a new engineering building at UW-Madison. The new building expansion will allow engineer enrollment to grow by 1,000 undergrad and 440 graduate students. Expanding access to engineering degrees will help keep pace with our workforce needs.
Many people have reached out to my office this past year with concerns of vaccine mandates either by their employer or the universities. A few weeks back, the Supreme Court put a stop to the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 plus employees. At the same time, the court is allowing a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the United States. I firmly believe you should not be discriminated against no matter your vaccination status. I am the author of Assembly Bill 309 that will prevent discrimination of any kind against persons who have chosen not to receive one or more vaccines. This means both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals will not be discriminated against and prevented from equal access to education, services, employment, entertainment and more. Health is not a one-size-fits-all and no one should be discriminated against based on their individual choices when making health care decisions.
My capitol office is here to help you with general inquiries as well as questions and concerns regarding legislative matters. The office contact information is listed below:
Telephone: (608) 266-7683
Email: Rep.Moses@legis.wisconsin.gov Mail: P.O. Box 8953 Madison, WI 53708-8953
Website: repmoses.com
Stafsholt: Election integrity and reform
“I spent a lot of 2021 focusing on election integrity and reform. Authored multiple bills that focus on the issue. This upcoming year, I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure integrity and trust in our election process. My biggest priority, as far as my legislation, would be pass Senate Bill 214 relating to Monday processing of absentee ballots. It is important that we prevent late-night/early morning reporting of large numbers of absentee ballots in central count cities, such as Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay. Whether Democrat or Republican, I think all Wisconsinites support transparent and fair elections.”
“It’s also important that we focus on workforce reforms to help businesses that are desperate to find workers. Our local small businesses are struggling to find workers, even when they offer high pay and bonuses. These businesses had to adapt with innovative ways to survive the pandemic and overcome many government restrictions, and now they are facing workforce shortages. Workforce reforms is something we will be focusing on this session.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.