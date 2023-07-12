Rep. Clint Moses (R-Menomonie) is beyond proud to say that the $139 million renovation of Heritage Hall on the UW-Stout campus was included in the 2023-2025 state biennium budget. As a UW-Stout graduate himself, he has been advocating for this renovation since he was elected.
Heritage Hall has experienced various maintenance issues in the past couple years. For example, a main water service failure occurred in late-August 2021, almost rendering the building offline at the beginning of the semester. Maintenance staff were able to complete repairs with only a few days to spare before classes began for the fall 2021 semester, narrowly avoiding a major campus disruption.
Currently, 2,000 students, which is 27% of the student population, utilize Heritage Hall each school year. The renovation will accommodate over 4,000 students, doubling the number of those that will have academic classes in the building. It will also bring state of the art classrooms and labs for the polytechnic learning experiences.
“I am thrilled the UW-Stout Heritage Hall project was included in the 2023-2025 biennium budget, as the Governor did not include it in his budget. This renovation is much needed, andwill prepare more students with the necessary skills to be productive members of Wisconsin’sworkforce, like UW-Stout has always done. Go Blue Devils!”
Over 60% of the UW-Stout graduates stay in Wisconsin and are job ready. This renovation willprepare more students to be productive members of Wisconsin’s workforce.
