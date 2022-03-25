Governor Evers signed a bill authored by Representative Clint Moses (R- Menomonie) into law March 17 as Act 189. This bipartisan legislation will prevent thefts by regulating the purchase and sale of catalytic converters.
“Police officers from western Wisconsin brought this to my attention when I first took office in the Assembly last year,” stated Rep. Moses. “We were able to get support from legislators all across the state as this issue is happening all over.”
Act 189 will designate a catalytic converter as a type of proprietary article. Scrap dealers may purchase proprietary articles from any person who is over the age of 18 with ID and proof of ownership. The scrap dealer will have to document the purchase like they do for many other auto parts they purchase.
In Eau Claire, there was a total of seven catalytic converter thefts in 2019, 50 in 2020 and 163 in 2021. There were over 1,200 catalytic converter thefts in 2021 in Milwaukee alone. Catalytic converters are stolen from vehicles for the precious metals inside the converter. Thieves slide under cars and saw off converters within a couple of minutes. Most stolen catalytic converters are taken to junk yards for quick money.
“Act 189 disincentivize thefts by regulating the purchase and sale of catalytic converters,” Rep. Moses said. “I am excited Governor Evers signed my bill into law.”
