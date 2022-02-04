Rep. Clint Moses (R-Menomonie) announced the passage of Assembly Bill 415 in the Assembly with full bipartisan support.
“From rural western Wisconsin to inner-city Milwaukee, catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed in Wisconsin,” Rep. Moses said. “This bill attempts to dis-incentivize thefts by regulating the purchase and sale of catalytic converters.”
In Eau Claire, there was a total of 7 catalytic converter thefts in 2019, 50 in 2020 and 163 in 2021. There were over 1,200 catalytic converter thefts in 2021 in Milwaukee alone. Catalytic converters are stolen from vehicles for the precious metals inside the converter. Thieves slide under cars and saw off converters within a couple of minutes. Most stolen catalytic converters are taken to junk yards for quick money. Junk yards are purchasing them for $500 or more.
This bill will designate a catalytic converter as a type of proprietary article. Scrap dealers may purchase proprietary articles from any person who is over the age of 18 with ID and proof of ownership. The scrap dealer will have to document the purchase like they do for many other auto parts they purchase.
“Since I brought this bill forward, I have heard stories from all over the state of catalytic converters being stolen from cars, trucks and even school buses,” said Rep. Moses said. “I want to thank the police officers in western Wisconsin who brought this to my attention last year. I am excited to see this bill get signed into law.”
The bill has passed in the Senate and heads to Governor Evers’ desk.
The 29th Assembly District includes portions of Dunn and St. Croix counties including the communities of Baldwin, Boyceville, Glenwood City, Menomonie, New Richmond and Woodville.
