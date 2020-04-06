Monday's daily report by the Department of Health Services showed 2,440 positive cases of COVID-19 with 77 deaths.
Besides the number of cases and deaths, another number worth watching: 59. That's the number of counties which have at least one positive case. The state of Wisconsin has 72.
Counties that don't have one, of note, include: Burnett, Washburn, Pepin and Polk.
County breakdown is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 1,256
Dane -- 278
Waukesha -- 160
Ozaukee -- 62
Racine -- 57
Washington -- 57
Fond du Lac -- 43
Brown -- 39
Rock -- 34
Winnebago -- 24
La Crosse -- 22
Outagamie -- 22
Columbia -- 21
Eau Claire -- 21
Sheboygan -- 21
Walworth -- 20
Sauk -- 18
Chippewa -- 16
Dodge -- 15
Jefferson -- 14
Kenosha -- 14
Marathon -- 12
Green -- 9
Clark -- 7
Douglas -- 7
Monroe -- 7
Pierce -- 7
St. Croix -- 7
Dunn -- 5
Juneau -- 5
Barron -- 4
Calumet -- 4
Door -- 4
Jackson -- 4
Vilas -- 4
Bayfield -- 3
Grant -- 3
Iowa -- 3
Manitowoc -- 3
Marinette -- 3
Oneida -- 3
Portage -- 3
Richland -- 3
Rusk -- 3
Adams -- 2
Buffalo -- 2
Crawford -- 2
Florence -- 2
Marquette -- 2
Shawano -- 2
Waupaca -- 2
Wood -- 2
Ashland -- 1
Iron -- 1
Kewaunee -- 1
Menominee -- 1
Oconto -- 1
Trempealeau -- 1
Waushara -- 1
The death rate by counties:
Milwaukee -- 40
Dane -- 9
Ozaukee -- 6
Waukesha -- 4
Washington -- 3
Fond du Lac -- 2
Racine -- 2
Rock -- 2
Sauk -- 2
Buffalo -- 1
Iron -- 1
Kenosha -- 1
Outagamie -- 1
Sheboygan -- 1
Waupaca -- 1
Winnebago -- 1
