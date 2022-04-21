The item on the Village of Baldwin board agenda called for updating/discussing/take possible action on setting a budget for an emergency services building project.
There was updating and the Board did a lot of discussion on it during last week’s meeting. As for taking any action that’s another story.
Sean Lentz and Josh Low from Ehlers presented the Village’s financial numbers first.
While the pair said having low to minimal debt is a good thing, which the Village currently has, it’s a hinderance when it comes to new construction like an EMS building.
“There’s nothing we can do,” Lentz said.
Added Low: “Because your debt is so low, a new impact on a large project like this is substantial.”
The pair stated that if an EMS building would cost $4 million, the debt service would be $314,000, meaning the Village’s debt would rise by that amount in 2024, if the building would be constructed in 2023. It was mentioned before and once again during the meeting, the Baldwin Area EMS services multiple municipalities and townships besides the Village. Why should the Village residents be 100% responsible for footing the entire cost of a new building?
That was just step one in the whole equation which caused Board members to stop in their tracks.
Step two was the information from Kraus and Anderson, who is advising the Village on the construction. Board President Lance Van Damme and Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson said Kraus told them, pick an amount, if it’s from $4 million to $8 million and we can tell you what you’re going to get with that amount.
“They need to know what lane we are going to be in,” Carlson said.
That reasoning seemed to befuddle board members, especially Matt Knegendorf, who has been the most vocal among the members in getting a new EMS building. He thought the logic should be reversed.
The third step which caused the pausing came about the location. If board members were still interested in the Cedar Street location talked about previously, there’s going to be the added cost of bringing infrastructure (water/sewer) to that location. Secondary locations were refurbishing the fire hall or the Jacobson building as Van Damme said its owners would listen to possibly selling.
Members started to sour on the Cedar Street location because of the extra costs.
“If we have to spend $12 million on a 40-year loan and the building is only good for 25 that doesn’t make sense,” Carlson said. It was also stated because of the debt amount, it wouldn’t make sense to build the building on in parts every five years.
Van Damme then asked what about USDA – Rural Development for assistance as the Village is going through them for funding for the new wastewater treatment plant.
Carlson asked would USDA turn its back on the Village for the EMS building because of the sewer plant? Lentz said no, each community is a different demographic. The Village would be competing with other projects, but it wouldn’t hurt to try.
It was then decided for Lentz and Low to go to USDA and see what they could get and report back to the Board.
