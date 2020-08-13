More cheese (curds) please

Residents of Wisconsin proudly go by the name Cheese Heads, which is fitting as the state leads the nation in cheese-making, producing some 2.5 billion pounds of cheddars, muensters, colbys and more a year.
Much of Wisconsin’s cheese is made at small, family-owned and operated cheese factories. Cheese making began in Wisconsin around 1840, when word of Wisconsin’s rich farmland spread throughout Europe and the United States. Farmers from eastern dairy states like New York and Ohio migrated over to Wisconsin. Immigrants from Switzerland and Germany, who brought their traditions of cheese making and special recipes to Wisconsin, joined them.
By 1922, there were more than 2,800 cheese factories in the state.
Wisconsin’s 11,400 dairy farms produce more than 23 billion pounds of milk every year. That’s about 14% of the country’s total milk supply. Wisconsin is making 26% of the country’s cheese.
Wisconsin has 1,290 licensed cheese makers that produce more than 350 varieties, types and styles of Wisconsin cheese–nearly double that of any other state.
Wisconsin cheese is considered amongst the best in the world.
If you really want to zone in on Wisconsin’s claim to fame food, focus in on the mighty cheese curd.
Cheese curds are small randomly shaped “nuggets” of cheese, usually cheddar. Cheese makers at Wisconsin’s many cheese factories process and press the curds.
People find them to be mild, a bit salty, completely delicious and best of all – squeaky. Fresh cheese curds will squeak as you bite into them, which is caused by your teeth breaking apart air pockets trapped in the cheese.
Cheese curds are little-known in states without cheese factories. Locally, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery is a farmer-owned cooperative, with about 300 patron farmers.
They make over 180,000 pounds of cheese curds everyday at the Ellsworth plant and they offer fresh curds every day, seven days a week, at 11a.m. at their retail store where curds come out squeaky and warm.
They have seven flavors made for national retail distribution; natural, ranch, garlic, cajun, taco, hot buffalo, and hickory bacon. They also offer a few other fun flavors at our the retail store; pizza, jalapeno, and sour cream & onion.
Consumers can place an order online and Ellsworth can ship anywhere in the United States. Through distribution, their curds can be found in all 50 states, Canada, several Caribbean islands, Australia, and China.
Gov. Anthony Earl proclaimed Ellsworth “Cheese Curd Capital of Wisconsin” in 1983.
They have two other plant locations, Comstock, WI, where artisan and block cheeses are made and New London, WI, where high-quality processed cheese is made.
Fresh is not to only way to devour curds. Deep fried cheese curds are a staple of thousands Wisconsin diners, taverns, supper clubs and county fairs.
It has been said the origins of fried cheese curds began in Ancient Rome with a dish called Globuli. The Romans created the dish, which is basically fried curds of cheese that were made dredging the curds in semolina flour, frying them in olive oil, then rolling them in honey.
The latest craze being hosted throughout Wisconsin are “Curd Crawls”, which has attendees going from place to place to taste a variety of cheese curds.
Discover Wisconsin recently shined the spotlight on Wisconsin restaurants and creameries that produce the iconic cheese curds made throughout the state in an episode. It is is now available to stream on Roku, Smart TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV, and on DiscoverWisconsin.com. This episode was produced in partnership with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
