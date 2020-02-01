Annually during the St. Croix County Fair, a Fairest of the Fair is crowned Thursday evening. During the reign of the St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair, it is their responsibility to participate in the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention and the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair competition. The Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention is an opportunity for fairs throughout the state of Wisconsin to collaborate on a variety of issues and topics to continue to improve their county fair. Among the educational experiences offered, each county’s Fairest of the Fair competes for the title of Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs.
Jessica Moor is the 2019 St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair. She recapped her experience at this year’s Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair competition and the Wisconsin Association of Fairs convention.
From January 5-8, I was able to experience the Wisconsin Fairs Convention at the Chula Vista Resort, in the Wisconsin Dells. During this time, the convention consisted of vast people from across the state of Wisconsin sharing a passion for their own fairs, collaborating on improvements and articulating new ideas. Workshops were held daily with a variety of topics for all convention attendees. With over one thousand convention attendees, 36 of those were representatives running for the 2020 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs.
During this four-day competition, I was able to complete self-introductions, event announcing, preliminary questionnaires, an auction fundraiser and a radio spot! Throughout all of this, I was able to make my way into the top 10 final contestants and earn the spot of third runner-up for the title of Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs.
Through this experience, I was not only able to highlight our county and surrounding communities but acquire a sense of professional development through the courses provided to the contestants. I was able to hear from influential guest speakers such as Alyssa Bohm (Miss Wisconsin), Abigail Martin (Alice in Dairyland), Kathleen O’Leary (Wisconsin State Fair CEO). This experience was truly incredible; I got to meet new lifelong friends and bring back to our county new ideas for the St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair program. I am truly thrilled to experience my second half of my reign as your 2019-2020 St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair!
Below are the results of the 2020 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs’ competition at the Chula Vista Resort, Wisconsin Dells:
2020 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, Cayley Vande Berg, Fond du Lac County;
First Runner-Up, Mikayla Falash, Adams County;
Second Runner-Up, Lauren Flynn, Rock County;
Third Runner-Up, Jessica Moor, St. Croix County;
Fourth Runner-up, Emma Buss, Lafayette County.
The St. Croix County Fair is a free fair held annually at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds in Glenwood City. This year’s St. Croix County Fair will be held July 15-19, 2020 and the theme is “Moovin’ & Groovin’ at the Fair.”
If you have any questions or would be interested in running for the 2020 St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair or Jr. Fairest of the Fair, position please contact Shelby Krupa, county coordinator, at shelby.krupa@gmail.com, or visit our website at www.stcroixcofair.com, applications are due May 1.
Jessica Moor, 2019 St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair, (center) is pictured with members of the St. Croix County Fairboard and her parents at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs convention at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Moor finished the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair competition as third runner-up.
