Tuesday was a good night for incumbents on area school boards.
Denise Monicken was reelected to another term on the Baldwin-Woodville School Board. She finished with 587 votes, which placed her second among the four candidates on the ballot.
Austin Van Damme had the most votes with 678. Those two will now serve on the School Board for the next three years. Van Damme is replacing John Hanson, who decided not to seek another term.
Carlene Dietzman was third with 575 and Jason Sykora was fourth with 476.
Meanwhile, for St. Croix Central, incumbent Jeff Redmon finished with the most votes with 958. Dave Roos was second with 921, while Lance Rongstad took third with 899.
Redmon will now serve another three-year term, while Roos will replace Kirk Lyksett, who chose not to seek another term.
St. Croix Central voters also had to decided a referendum. Both questions passed, meaning district residents will start to see 4K expansion at the elementary school and athletic improvements to the high school football field and the Career and Technology Education department at the high school as well.
