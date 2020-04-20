Monday's daily report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services about the number of COVID-19 cases in the state yielded 4,499 cases and 230 deaths.
Milwaukee County now has 2,191 cases. Dane was second with 364 cases, Brown was third with 285, Waukesha was fourth with 269 and Kenosha is fifth with 257.
Locally, St. Croix has 11 cases, Dunn has nine, Pierce has seven, Polk has four and Pepin has zero. All five counties have had zero deaths.
Milwaukee has 132 deaths, Dane has 19, Waukesha has 11, Racine has 10 and Kenosha has five.
