Molls humbled by Hammond Heartland Days Grand Marshal honor

Grand Marshals usually have a reaction of surprise and disbelief upon receiving notification.
For Harold and Lenore Moll, the 2021 Hammond Heartland Days recipients, similar feelings arose.
“I was a little overwhelmed,” said Harold.
Added Lenore: “I broke into tears.”
The pair recently celebrated its 65th wedding anniversary last December, have called the Hammond area home for most of their lives. Lenore was a Baldwin High School graduate, while Harold went to Hammond High School.
“We never regretted it,” Lenore said, about calling Hammond home.
The pair is the parents of Jeff, Bruce and Mary. Bruce and Mary live in the Hammond area, while Jeff calls Colorado home. The couple joked they took their children camping so much when they’re children, they detest the activity now as adults.
Hammond Impact
The Hammond Community Library wouldn’t be what it is without Lenore’s contributions.
She, along with a group of other women, voiced their opinions at Village Board meetings back in the 1960s about the need for Hammond to have a library until they finally said yes.
“A library is always one of things people ask about when it comes to a community,” Lenore said.
Lenore was also on the board of the Hammond Nursing Home when the decision was made to add on an assisted living facility.
“It’s another example of things helping the community,” she continued.
The Molls were Peace Lutheran Church in Baldwin attendees for years when they decided to see if there was interest in forming a Lutheran Church in Hammond. With Harold being chairperson of the Steering Committee, they, along with others, helped lead to the creation of Trinity Lutheran Church in 1974.
The pair were also charter members of the Hammond Golf Club in the 1970s.
Staying busy after retirement
The old adage is If you love what you’re doing, it’s not work.
Listening to Lenore and Harold talk about their jobs that adage was certainly true.
Lenore was a teacher at EP Rock Elementary in Hudson for over 20 years.
“I always wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “I loved working with children.”
The feeling was mutual. She told the story of a recent experience in which adults coming up to her on the street and saying “Hello, Mrs. Moll.”
Harold was an electrician who started in St. Paul before forming Moll’s Electric.
“I fell in love with it at a younger age,” he said.
Yet, when the pair reached their early 60s, they were happy to retire. In a way, they became even busier after retirement.
Harold restored classic cars and has a work shop at their house, south of Hammond. Lenore worked on advising teachers and enjoyed sewing. The pair love to play bridge and travel, mainly to places down south, where they’ve enjoyed sailing and teaching skiing to their eight grandchildren over the years.
“We’ve never been bored,” Lenore said.
