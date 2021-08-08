Grand Marshals usually have a reaction of surprise and disbelief upon receiving notification.
For Harold and Lenore Moll, the 2021 Hammond Heartland Days recipients, similar feelings arose.
“I was a little overwhelmed,” said Harold.
Added Lenore: “I broke into tears.”
The pair recently celebrated its 65th wedding anniversary last December, have called the Hammond area home for most of their lives. Lenore was a Baldwin High School graduate, while Harold went to Hammond High School.
“We never regretted it,” Lenore said, about calling Hammond home.
The pair were the parents of Jeff, Bruce and Mary. Bruce and Mary live in the Hammond area, while Jeff calls Colorado home. The couple joked they took their children camping so much when they’re kids, they detest the activity now as adults.
For more please read the Aug. 11 print version of the Bulletin.
