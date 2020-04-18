Miss Baldwin Annual Rose Sale Fundraiser has officially begun. It’s the perfect time to think of those we love and miss the most! The roses will be here just in time for Mother’s Day.
To place an order, please message the Miss Baldwin Royalty Facebook Page. One can also contact one of the Miss Baldwin candidates or current Royalty to place an order. Each dozen comes in one color – unfortunately mixed options are not available. Please indicate your choice of red, pink, yellow or white in your message.
Each bouquet is $20.00 [per dozen]. Roses must be paid for at the time of ordering. Pick-up/delivery and payment arrangements will be made when placing your order due to the necessary adjustments made for everyone’s safety at this time.
A special thanks to the Baldwin Greenhouse for the gorgeous roses and for partnering with the Miss Baldwin Royalty Program for over 20 years!
