How quickly our first two months have flown by. Hi, my name is Morgan Hable and I’m your new Miss Baldwin 2019-2020. I have four amazing ladies accompanying as we proudly represent Baldwin. I would like to introduce the court: Tessa Van Someren, Gabby Monicken, McKenna Chandler, and Madison Lawrence. We enjoy participating in many parades with our new float that features the windmill and making lots of new friendships with other courts from the area.”
Some of the highlights of our first two months have been: meeting Bucky Badger and dancing with the Badger Band in Osseo, celebrating the 4th of July at the Chetek’s Liberty parade and festival, participating in a “slime” eating contest in Elmwood, Sparkle Night at a Twins game and winning best Royalty Float in Oakdale and Turtle Lake, 2nd Place in Osseo, and 3rd place overall in Balsam Lake. Other places we have been are Cottage Grove, Milltown, Clear Lake, Hudson, River Falls, Spooner, St. Croix Falls, Birchwood and Red Wing.
We also enjoy being a part of many community events. Summer Food and Fun at Gethsemane Church, making slime and doing a puppet show at the Library, and just this past week assisting with National Night Out at Millpond Park. We also had a Root Beer Float Stand, and a Nilssen’s Food Brat Stand.
We are extremely thankful for our float driver Gary and the local businesses for all the support given us. We look forward to the many upcoming events.
Sincerely,
Morgan Hable, Miss Baldwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.