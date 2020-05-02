Last week, the Miss Baldwin Royalty program announced on its Facebook page, the Queen's Committee made the decision to postpone many of its events that have been scheduled through the month of June, including our Community Dinner, Dessert Auction and our Queen's Tea and Coronation.
“The health and safety of all involved in the success of our Program, our Candidates and our 2019-2020 Royalty and their families, are of paramount importance to us, and we hope that by postponing, we are doing our part to honor safe distancing guidelines,” the post states.
The post goes on to state, no new dates have been scheduled, but they hope one can join them for its Dinner and Coronation. The new dates will be well advertised through Facebook and social media. In the meantime, the rose sale dates remain in place for May 29 and 30th, one can still order its roses from any of the court or candidates.
