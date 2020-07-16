Haili Campbell
Candidate 1
Hello! My name is Haili Campbell and I am candidate number one. I would like to thank my gold sponsor, Homestead Veterinary Clinic, and my silver sponsor, Baldwin Perk. I am excited to have the opportunity to run for Miss Baldwin and represent the great community I live in!
I was born in Baldwin on February 24, 2004. I have 4 older siblings-One brother and 3 sisters, making me the youngest (and the most spoiled). It got pretty crazy at times growing up and I learned a lot from them. What to do and what not to do; especially what not to do. I have a hyper dog and two cats. I am an aunt and I have a 1-year-old niece who I absolutely adore! I live in Baldwin with my parents, LeRoy and Amy Campbell. I wouldn’t trade the memories I’ve made with my crazy family for anything and they mean the world to me.
I have always enjoyed school and being involved in many things. I am in two clubs: SOS and Spanish club. I am currently working on creating a book club at the high school because I am an avid reader and spend much of my time reading. I am currently student council president of the sophomore class. Aside from clubs, I have been involved in choir for 6 years and enjoy singing. When I was younger, I was in wrestling and played volleyball fifth grade through freshman year. Currently, I bowl in a varsity high school league. I spend many of my Sundays traveling to different towns to compete and in a lot of my free time you can find me at the bowling alley practicing. Bowling is one of my biggest passions and I have been to many tournaments all over Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Outside of school I enjoy traveling. Traveling is also one of my biggest passions. I love to go on adventures and see new things. In the summer of 2018, I traveled to Costa Rica with a service-learning group. We stayed in a small village with host families who spoke zero english. We helped them fix two schools and I got to dive into the Costa Rican culture. It was a trip of a lifetime and would do it again! I have also traveled to 16 states and plan to visit the rest at some point in my life. I could talk all day about traveling; I want to travel throughout Europe (I especially want to visit France). When I am not traveling, I am spending time with my friends, camping, reading, or shopping. I love keeping up with current fashion trends and enjoy all aspects of fashion, especially anything cheetah print! I currently work at Homestead Veterinary Clinic and absolutely love it there! The best part is getting to see all the cute puppies and kittens that come in!
I am thankful to live in such a small but wonderful town and would love the opportunity to represent this awesome community! Running for Miss Baldwin has given me a chance to make new friends, new memories, and try to make a positive difference in the world. I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything and I have enjoyed everything thus far! Thank you to everybody who has made this journey possible!
Emma Christensen
Candidate 2
Hi, my name is Emma Christensen, candidate number two. I’d like to thank my gold sponsor, Purdy Family Dentistry, and my silver sponsor Kristo Orthodontics for their support. Thank you for answering all my questions. I am very grateful for all your help and for you giving me the opportunity to represent the community of Baldwin.
I was born in Osceola, Wisconsin on February 16, 2004. I lived in Osceola for 9 years then my family moved out to North Dakota. We lived there for two years until we moved back to Wisconsin where we lived in Hudson, Wisconsin for a year, before settling in Baldwin for roughly five years now. My parents Thomas and Lisa Christensen are a huge part of my life. I would be completely lost without them. I am sure they would say that they need a break from me and my older sister Paige. Sure my sister and I fight sometimes but when it really counts we are always there when we need each other. I am so blessed to have my family support with everything I do. Even though I don’t always say it to them I will always be so grateful to my family for their support through everything I have gone through. I would be lost without them.
When I was younger I was involved in every camp for almost every sport. I played t-ball and then machine pitch. I did basketball camps and soccer camps. I was in dance class for a year. I really enjoyed all of it and learned a lot about teamwork and sharing the job. Then we moved and I never really got back into it. I still enjoy playing some sports with family and friends. Ever since I was little Christmas has always been my favorite holiday. Now don’t get me wrong I like the presents but I love getting to spend time with my family and watching the snowfall. The feeling of getting cold and going inside to have some hot chocolate and then sitting down to watch a movie. It is my favorite. Another part was when I was little how my family and I were in the play “A Christmas Carol”. It was put on every year around Christmas time and I was either in it, watching it or helping with something. It was a lot of fun and they were long nights but I always enjoyed watching it. I loved the story of how someone that hates Christmas comes to love Christmas.
Inside school I enjoy being part of 3 clubs, which are Spanish club, FFA, and SOS. I also represent the sophomore class by serving as the Treasure on Student Council. Ever since elementary school I have been in choir. I love it. I love being part of a group. Last year I joined the St. Croix Valley Voice group at the high school. It is a small, all women vocal jazz group. I very much enjoy getting to know some upperclassmen and have a chance to sing outside of choir class. I have also been involved backstage in Seussical the Musical Jr, and The Music Man Jr. This year was the first year I was on stage for Tarzan the Musical. I am planning to be on stage as I find it very fun and is a good way to meet classmates that I normally would not cross paths with. All these activities have helped me to grow as a person and to become the person I am today.
When I am not at school I enjoy spending time with my family. I enjoy spending time outside with my two dogs whether playing in the yard or taking them for a walk. My family and I enjoy reading and relaxing on our deck, going for walks, kayaking, having bonfires, enjoying nature. If the weather is nice you will most likely find me outside. I enjoy helping my dad with projects. I also have started a job at Good Go Ing Kennels in Baldwin, WI and I absolutely love working there. The owners are very nice and kind and I love getting to see all the dogs. I would also like to start volunteering again. I love helping others. Working and volunteering have given me a strong work ethic and shown me the importance of never taking things for granted.
Now at 16 years old I have decided to run for Miss Baldwin. I have chosen to run because I want to step out of my comfort zone and try something new while making some new friends and creating memories that will last a lifetime. When I was a little girl I loved watching the princesses in parades. I want to be a light for the many people to be able to make a difference in the world and be a positive role model for younger girls. Thank you! I am Emma Christensen candidate number 2.
Kendall Forehand
Candidate 3
Hi there, my name is Kendall Forehand, candidate number 3, welcome to the summary of my life! I am 15 years old and I am a 10th grade student at Baldwin-Woodville High School. I was born on September 7, 2004 and have lived in the beautiful town of Baldwin since the age of 4. My parents, Jeremy and Tasha, are two very hard working people. They are the reason I have grown into such a strong, confident young lady. Along with my parents, I have 1 younger sibling. His name is Austin and he is 8 years old. Although we have very different personalities, it seems we never have a dull moment together! Whether it is playing baseball, or having a dance battle on Just Dance, we love having fun and spending time together. Other than spending time with friends and family, I have many other interests.
Speaking of interests, I have many of them! I love reading, singing, playing softball, and learning about our country’s history. One of my favorites is reading. There is absolutely nothing better to do on a rainy day than wrapping yourself in a warm blanket, and traveling to a distant world filled with exciting adventures. Some of my favorite books include The Selection series, the Harry Potter series, and the Micheal Vey series. As you can see, I love anything to do with adventure and magic. I also LOVE playing softball! Throughout my entire life, sports have been a big part of my life, but softball was the one sport where I felt alive and all of the stress of life would fade away. I don’t know if it is the feel of the sand against your hand when you’re scooping a ground ball at first, or the beautiful sound the bat makes when you hit the ball on its sweet spot, but there is nothing in the world that can compare to how I feel when I play softball. Through softball, I have met many amazing girls, and made many lifetime friendships that I could never have made if I hadn’t played this amazing sport.
Other than softball, I am involved in many different school activities. I am a cheerleader at Baldwin-Woodville high school. I have been a football cheerleader for 2 years as well as cheering basketball one season. I have received a letter for each season that I have cheered so far. Throughout these 2 years, I have made many friendships and memories that I will remember my entire life. I am also a part of the student council where I pitch ideas to help better our school, and help organize school events. I am also a member of choir and forensics. Forensics is my favorite activity I am involved in. I have participated in forensics since 7th grade, so this has been my 4th year participating. I am also a 2 year state winner for forensics.
I have been very fortunate to be able to travel throughout the United States as well as attend some amazing camps throughout my life. This past summer, I had the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. for a school trip. But of course, the week we went, it was over 100 degrees everyday! Although it was hot, it was the most fun trip I have ever gone on. As I said before, I love history and it was so interesting learning about our country’s history in the heart of our country. I also attended a music camp run by The Voice season three semi-finalist Kat Perkins. The camp is located in Medora, North Dakota, and it changed my life forever. During this trip, I scaled my first mountain, conquered my stage fright, made new friends, and made many fantastic memories.
Because of my love for helping people, after high school I plan to go to school to become a nurse. To do this, I plan to attend WITC to get my associate’s degree in nursing and continue on from there to UW Eau Claire to get my Bachelors degree. One day, I hope to save the world one patient at a time.
I would like to thank my gold sponsor, B Dub Nutrition Hub, and my silver sponsor, Anytime Fitness, for supporting me throughout this experience. I also would like to thank my fellow candidates who have been a huge part of this process and have been there since day 1. I would be honored to be on court with any one of these amazing girls, and I have enjoyed getting to know each and every one of them. It would be an honor to be your next Miss Baldwin. I would be an amazing Miss Baldwin because I love helping people and I want to become more involved in bettering our community. I also want to inspire young girls that anything is possible if you believe in yourself.
Katelyn Hanson
Candidate 4
I am welcoming you to get to know a bit about myself! My name is Katelyn Hanson and I am a candidate for Miss Baldwin 2020. Born in Baldwin, and still proud to say this community has also been the birthplace of my most hearted memories and experiences. Between the people, businesses, and everything else this neighborly village has to offer, and I sincerely hope someday my children can call the same place home. My parents, Mike and Erica Hanson, have always been my top supporters in everything I do and are the reason I am where I am today. From the beginning, I have been taught much patience and forgiveness from my little brother Brady. My family is also my inspiration to go outside of my comfort zone and try new things leading to experiences that I will carry with me for years to come. Starting at a very young age, I was exposed to what I now consider one of the biggest aspects of my life. At age three I was enrolled in dance classes at St. Croix Valley Dance Academy here in Baldwin. 12 years later, I am still actively involved in the studio, now as a competitive dancer and an assistant teacher for younger dancers. My new experience of assistant teaching has taught me patience and helped me find my love of helping children. I am beyond thankful everyday our community has such a positive environment dance studio. Outside of school, when I am not at the studio, you can also find me working at Western Wisconsin Health in the eatery and the kitchen serving the community and patients. This environment has been extremely positive and helpful that I will take the experiences and knowledge with me on whatever path my life leads me down. With the experiences from both the dance studio and the hospital, I hope to continue my education after high school and become a child psychologist to continue helping children and making an impact in their lives. Both my gold sponsor, St. Croix Valley Dance Academy, and my silver sponsor, Western Wisconsin Health, have played a huge role in both my life as well as many others and I would like to thank both for everything they have done for myself and the community. I am honored to have both as my sponsors through my Baldwin Royalty Candidacy journey. This opportunity means so much to me and I would be so blessed to be a part of the program. My dream of becoming Miss Baldwin has inspired me to become more determined and kind hearted. I want to be able to give back to this community, represent in a positive way, and inspire little girls as royalty did when I was a little girl. It is absolutely crazy to think my dreams of becoming a queen or princess since I was just a little girl is now a possibility :)
Zoe Henderson
Candidate 5
My name is Zoë Henderson and I am candidate number five. I have lived in Baldwin for most of my life, but I previously lived in Hammond. I moved here in the middle of second grade and I don’t think that I could be happier with my parents decision. I’ve been playing soccer for eight years and I am a three time state champion with our schools marching band. My sister, Victoria, wanted me to join the marching band in eighth grade so I joined color guard, but my freshman year I switched to drum major. In addition to soccer and band, I have also been involved in tennis, Destination Imagination, and the school musical. Throughout elementary school I trained to get my black belt in Kyuki-do and ended up achieving my goal in third grade. I also participate in a choir small ensemble, Saint Croix Valley Voices. Through this program I have sang at many different places in our community and surrounding communities. I have sung at the First Bank of Baldwin, and the nursing homes in Baldwin and Woodville.
Another one of my goals was to at least run for Miss Baldwin, and now that I have achieved that goal, I want to see how well I can do. I am running for Miss Baldwin because Baldwin has been my home for nine years and I want to be involved in the community that was so welcoming towards my family, and be a good representative for our town. My favorite part of this whole experience has been how close I have gotten to the girls I am running with. It has been really fun to help each other out with events and get to spend time together. In practice I really enjoy how we can have fun, act all silly, while still getting stuff done. Overall this experience has been nothing but positive and I am excited to see where this program takes me.
Teagen Wynveen
Candidate 6
Welcome to my life! Hi, I’m Teagen Wynveen candidate number 6. I was born on October 20, 2003 in this amazing town of Baldwin. I have grown up with my parents Angela Wynveen, my dad Chad Moe, and my step-mom Anne Moe. I have 2 half sisters named Catelyn (10) and Aubrey (4). Yes, there are big age gaps between all of us, but they are my little sidekicks and I love them so much. My family hasn’t just stopped there ever since I was born. I have always grown up with dogs, which has made me into the huge dog lover I am today. I currently have 3 dogs Jade, Frank, and Harry. My extended family has also been very important to me ever since I was a little baby. Over the last 16½ years I have made countless memories. From family trips, cabin weekends, holidays, and so much more! Without any of my family members, I wouldn’t be who I am today. They have taught me so much throughout the years and I’m so thankful for every single one of them.
I just finished up my sophomore year of school. In school I’m involved in the girls golf team. I also enjoy being involved in the TAP program and helping the little kids at Greenfield Elementary. Seeing the little kids makes my day, and being able to help them learn new things gives me such an amazing feeling. Throughout the school year I love cheering on the BW sports teams as well.
Outside of school I have many passions. I love spending time with my family and friends. Summer is by far my favorite season. In the summer you can find me at one of my family cabins swimming, tubing, or fishing. In the summer I also enjoy going to the golf course with my friends. Throughout the years I have also loved traveling. So far I have been to 11 states and my goal is to visit all 50 of them. Ever since I was little I have been going to church at Peace Lutheran. Over the years I have made so many countless memories. One of my favorite memories is going to buy toys for families every December.
After I graduate, my plan to go to a college out of state hopefully and major in business.
I would like to thank everyone who has helped me during my time while running. This includes my sponsors Suzanne Wynveen Photography and {reSTYLE} & Co. Thank you for being my sponsors and helping me along the way. Thanks for helping me with anything I needed and answering any of the questions I had! Thank you to anyone who has supported me in any way. Thank you to the 5 other awesome girls that are running for being so supportive. Running for Miss Baldwin has given me so many new opportunities and 5 amazing new friends. I would love to be the new Miss Baldwin to meet new people, make so many new memories, and meet so many new little kids because when I was a little girl I thought the girls up on the float were amazing. Most importantly, I would love to be the new Miss Baldwin to represent this town that I have lived in my whole life!
