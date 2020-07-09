The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil.
Among 4,290 students, a total of 1,485 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,805 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
During the 2020 spring semester, because of the pandemic, there is an exception for undergraduate students who elect to use "pass/no credit" grades. Under this exception, those who received "P" grades will still be eligible for Dean's list honors if they meet all of the following criteria:
* Enrolled in at least 12 credits (i.e. full-time enrollment)
* Completed at least 6 of those 12 credits using the traditional letter grading method
* Earned grades of P for the remainder of their credit load for the term
* Earned a term GPA of 3.5 or higher.
For additional information, please visit: https://mankato.mnsu.edu/academics/course-planning-and-registration/registration-and-academic-records/current-students-registration-resources/grades/deans-list/
Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,297 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HONOR
Baldwin, WI
Paige Jacobs, Honor List
Hammond, WI
Jacob Anton, Honor List
Woodville, WI
Kayla Rimer, High Honor
