A Minnesota man was arrested last week on multiple felony sex crimes and was booked into the St. Croix County Jail.
James Louis Johnson, 68, Woodbury, was charged with attempted second-degree child sexual assault – child under the age of 16, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and child enticement.
If found guilty, the maximum penalties for the felonies range from 20 to 40 years prison and/or $50,000 to $100,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint:
St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputies placed an advertisement on a dating website Jan. 1, which is often used to engage in sexual activity with underage persons. The website requires one to be at least 18 years of age, but there is no secondary verification of it.
The same day, they received an email message from an address, which was later identified as Johnson’s, showing interest.
The two engaged additional communication, with on Jan. 13, a deputy telling Johnson, he was 15. That didn’t deter Johnson from a proposed sexual activity.
Johnson said he was from the Lake Elmo/Woodbury area and the deputy said he was from Hudson.
The two were then trying to arrange a time and date to meet and settled on an early afternoon time of Jan. 16 at an address on Carmichael Road in Hudson.
Johnson texted with “I’m here” and the deputy stating, “be right up.” Johnson was then arrested by St. Croix County law enforcement. Upon searing Johnson’s vehicle, sex toy, his driver’s license, and miscellaneous clothes were found.
While being interviewed at the Jail, Johnson explained he thought he met a guy on an online site, and that the perspective person was 51 years old. He called this “a strange opportunity” and he was unsure why he did this.
Johnson gave a brief history of his background. Married for 49 years, he was a schoolteacher and counselor for 39 years and was retired for almost four years. He currently officiated basketball, baseball, softball and football.
Deputies asked Johnson what he would think if they told him he was talking to a juvenile, he paused and said 51 isn’t a juvenile. Johnson said he wasn’t told the person was 15 and he wasn’t told anything. The only form of communication was via email.
Johnson told deputies sex was a frequent topic of communication on the website and that most of the people don’t follow through with it and he is one of them. However, today he almost followed through it.
Deputies recalled telling Johnson he was talking to a 15-year-old, which he had no idea about. The deputies said it was stated in an email, for which Johnson admitted he missed. Again, Johnson reiterated he thought he was talking to a 51-year-old.
The interview was concluded by asking Johnson if he wanted to write an apology letter. He refused and simply said “I am sorry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.