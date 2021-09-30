A Minnesota man was arrested Sunday not before leading law enforcement on a car chase throughout multiple counties.
Raymond Anthony Martin, 47, Burnsville, was booked into the St. Croix County Jail on charges of felony fleeing, endangering safety and OWI (1st), as well as a Minnesota Department of Corrections hold on a felony warrant.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, they received numerous 911 calls around 5:30 p.m., regarding an erratic vehicle. Starting on milepost 10 in the town of Warren, the vehicle had entered the median, driven back out and was swerving, as it was continuing eastbound on I-94.
Near milepost 24, a Woodville police officer attempted to stop the vehicle. Martin didn’t, and increased speeds. St. Croix County deputies joined the pursuit as the vehicle was all over both lanes of I-94, as well as driving down the center line, and was failing to stop for emergency vehicles.
Nearly milepost 43, the vehicle nearly struck a civilian motorist’s vehicle. Wisconsin State Patrol set up stop stick at milepost 45 in Dunn County. After swerving at the State Patrol vehicle, the vehicle struck the stop sticks and came to rest in the ditch near milepost 47.
Martin refused to comply with officers on scene by exiting the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office reports. A three-hour standoff saw chemicals irritants being utilized to end it. Shortly after 9 p.m., thanks to the assistance of the Eau Claire Regional SWAT team, Martin was removed and taken into custody. No injuries were reported. During the pursuit, speeds reached 100 miles per hour.
As a result of the standoff, eastbound traffic on I-94 was delayed and diverted for nearly three hours.
Dunn County and Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Offices assisted St. Croix County in the chase.
