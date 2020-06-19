A Minnesota man was charged Tuesday in St. Croix County Circuit Court with multiple counts after he was apprehended by law enforcement on I-94 after a car chase.
Willie Ray Cook, 20, Eagan, is facing felony charges of armed carjacking, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to fleeing or eluding an officer and misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property and possession of THC. His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing 11 a.m., June 24.
According to the criminal complaint, which included reports from multiple St. Croix County deputies:
On Saturday, June 13, deputies responded to the theft of a stolen vehicle, a 2013 Ford Explorer, in the town of Hudson, where it was reported a knife and pepper spray was used during the theft.
Contact was made with the victim, who said Cook asked her if she could give him a ride to a pawn shop so he could get money to purchase marijuana. She told Cook she would.
The victim explained she picked up Cook and another acquaintance and they headed toward a pawn shop in St. Paul, but never made it there. They kept driving around random points, but eventually headed toward Hudson. It was stated in the conversation Cook had a knife with him.
On a back road in Hudson, she continued, Cook took her glasses off and proceeded to pepper spray her in the face, which almost caused her to crash. She stopped the vehicle, got out and ran away. At that point, Cook stole the vehicle and drove away. The victim said she Cook has gang affiliation, but was unsure which one.
Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers alerted deputies they found the vehicle traveling eastbound on I-94 between Baldwin and Woodville and were in pursuit. Moments later, it was alerted the chase was turning back westbound on I-94.
Deputies then stationed near the 15 mile marker crossover and set up tire sticks and waited for the chase. The stolen vehicle ran over the sticks and stopped soon afterwords. The suspect fled on foot, but after a brief search, which included him walking near a tree line toward County Highway J and 60th Ave., he was found. He was identified as Cook and subsequently arrested.
After a search of the vehicle, State Patrol troopers and deputies found the following:
— A steak knife located in the glove box.
— Black police magnum OC spray located in the center console.
— White container with a green leafy substance which later tested positive for marijuana located in the center console.
— 13 pills of acetaminophen located inside the center console.
The armed carjacking is a Class C felony which carries a maximum penalty of $100,000 and/or 40 years prison.
