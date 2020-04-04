Saturday's daily report by the Department of Health Services about COVID-19 confirmed cases continues to rise.
The state of Wisconsin now has 2,112 positive cases and 56 deaths.
Milwaukee County has 1,069 cases and 29 deaths. It has over four times as many positive cases than Dane County, the next closest at 253.
Ozaukee County now has six deaths, followed by Dane's 5. Washington and Waukesha counties each have three, Fond du Lac and Sauk counties both have two and Iron, Outagamie, Racine, Rock, Sheboygan and Waupaca counties all have one.
The breakdown of county positive cases is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 1069
Dane -- 253
Waukesha -- 147
Kenosha -- 93
Washington -- 55
Racine -- 48
Fond du Lac -- 36
Brown -- 27
Rock -- 26
La Crosse -- 21
Sheboygan -- 21
Outagamie -- 20
Ozaukee -- 20
Columbia -- 19
Sauk -- 18
Winnebago -- 18
Eau Claire -- 17
Chippewa -- 16
Walworth -- 16
Dodge -- 14
Jefferson -- 13
Marathon -- 11
Green -- 8
Douglas -- 7
Pierce -- 7
St. Croix -- 7
Clark -- 6
Dunn -- 5
Juneau -- 5
Monroe -- 5
Barron -- 3
Calumet -- 3
Iowa -- 3
Jackson -- 3
Oneida -- 3
Portage -- 3
Richland -- 3
Vilas -- 3
Buffalo -- 2
Door -- 2
Grant -- 2
Marinette -- 2
Marquette -- 2
Waupaca -- 2
Wood -- 2
Adams -- 1
Ashland -- 1
Crawford -- 1
Iron -- 1
Manitowoc -- 1
Menominee -- 1
Oconto -- 1
Rusk -- 1
Shawano -- 1
Trempealeau -- 1
