Thursday's daily report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed Milwaukee County now has over half of the confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state.
Milwaukee has 1,947 cases, while the state has 3,875. It has 114 deaths, while there are 197 deaths statewide.
A breakdown of confirmed cases by counties is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 1,947
Dane -- 352
Waukesha -- 245
Kenosha -- 208
Racine -- 143
Brown -- 139
Washington -- 79
Ozaukee -- 77
Walworth -- 71
Rock -- 63
Fond du Lac -- 59
Sheboygan -- 37
Winnebago -- 32
Outagamie -- 31
Sauk -- 31
Columbia -- 27
La Crosse -- 25
Jefferson -- 24
Eau Claire -- 22
Chippewa -- 20
Dodge -- 19
Marathon -- 14
Monroe -- 12
Jackson -- 11
St. Croix -- 11
Clark -- 10
Grant -- 10
Door -- 9
Dunn -- 9
Green -- 9
Douglas -- 7
Juneau -- 7
Pierce -- 7
Richland -- 7
Barron -- 6
Kewaunee -- 6
Oneida -- 6
Shawano -- 6
Calumet -- 5
Iowa -- 5
Manitowoc -- 5
Buffalo -- 4
Marinette -- 4
Oconto -- 4
Portage -- 4
Vilas -- 4
Waupaca -- 4
Adams -- 3
Bayfield -- 3
Crawford -- 3
Lafayette -- 3
Marquette -- 3
Polk -- 3
Rusk -- 3
Ashland -- 2
Florence -- 2
Iron -- 2
Sawyer -- 2
Waushara -- 2
Wood -- 2
Green Lake -- 1
Menominee -- 1
Price -- 1
Trempealeau -- 1
Washburn -- 1
A breakdown of deaths by counties is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 114
Dane -- 16
Waukesha -- 11
Ozaukee -- 9
Racine -- 6
Kenosha -- 5
Rock -- 4
Fond du Lac -- 3
Sauk -- 3
Walworth -- 3
Washington -- 3
Outagamie -- 2
Sheboygan -- 2
Adams -- 1
Brown -- 1
Buffalo -- 1
Columbia -- 1
Dodge -- 1
Door -- 1
Grant -- 1
Iron -- 1
Jackson -- 1
Juneau -- 1
Kewaunee -- 1
Marathon -- 1
Marinette -- 1
Richland -- 1
Waupaca -- 1
Winnebago -- 1
