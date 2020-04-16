Thursday's daily report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed Milwaukee County now has over half of the confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state. 

Milwaukee has 1,947 cases, while the state has 3,875. It has 114 deaths, while there are 197 deaths statewide. 

A breakdown of confirmed cases by counties is as follows: 

Milwaukee -- 1,947

Dane -- 352

Waukesha -- 245

Kenosha -- 208

Racine -- 143 

Brown -- 139

Washington -- 79 

Ozaukee -- 77

Walworth -- 71 

Rock -- 63  

Fond du Lac -- 59

Sheboygan -- 37

Winnebago -- 32  

Outagamie -- 31

Sauk -- 31 

Columbia -- 27

La Crosse -- 25

Jefferson -- 24

Eau Claire -- 22

Chippewa -- 20

Dodge -- 19

Marathon -- 14

Monroe -- 12

Jackson -- 11 

St. Croix -- 11 

Clark -- 10  

Grant -- 10 

Door -- 9 

Dunn -- 9 

Green -- 9 

Douglas -- 7 

Juneau -- 7 

Pierce -- 7 

Richland -- 7 

Barron -- 6

Kewaunee -- 6

Oneida -- 6  

Shawano -- 6 

Calumet -- 5

Iowa -- 5 

Manitowoc -- 5 

Buffalo -- 4

Marinette -- 4

Oconto -- 4

Portage -- 4  

Vilas -- 4 

Waupaca -- 4

Adams -- 3

Bayfield -- 3

Crawford -- 3

Lafayette -- 3 

Marquette -- 3

Polk -- 3  

Rusk -- 3 

Ashland -- 2

Florence -- 2

Iron -- 2

Sawyer -- 2 

Waushara -- 2 

Wood -- 2 

Green Lake -- 1 

Menominee -- 1 

Price -- 1 

Trempealeau -- 1 

Washburn -- 1 

A breakdown of deaths by counties is as follows:

Milwaukee -- 114

Dane -- 16 

Waukesha -- 11 

Ozaukee -- 9 

Racine -- 6 

Kenosha -- 5 

Rock -- 4 

Fond du Lac -- 3

Sauk -- 3  

Walworth -- 3 

Washington -- 3 

Outagamie -- 2

Sheboygan -- 2  

Adams -- 1 

Brown -- 1

Buffalo -- 1

Columbia -- 1

Dodge -- 1

Door -- 1

Grant -- 1 

Iron -- 1

Jackson -- 1

Juneau -- 1 

Kewaunee -- 1

Marathon -- 1

Marinette -- 1

Richland -- 1 

Waupaca -- 1

Winnebago -- 1 

