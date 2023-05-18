Miller receives Rural Health Ambassador Award

Jeremy Levin, MHA Director of Advocacy for the RWHC and Morgan Miller, MS, Licensed Professional Counselor at WWH

 Contributed

The Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative (RWHC) recently bestowed their 2023 Rural Health Ambassador Award to Morgan Miller, MS, Licensed Professional Counselor at Western Wisconsin Health (WWH).

The award recognizes health care employees at RWHC hospitals who have gone above the call of duty in promoting their respective organizations, while making significant contributions to rural health. Nineteen individuals from across the state received awards this year. Each recipient demonstrates a history of fostering positive communication and relations within the hospital’s respective service area by serving on community boards/service organizations; taking advantage of volunteer or public speaking opportunities; and supporting community health activities beyond the scope of the hospital.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.