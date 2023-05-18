Miller receives Rural Health Ambassador Award

The Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative (RWHC) recently bestowed their 2023 Rural Health Ambassador Award to Morgan Miller, MS, Licensed Professional Counselor at Western Wisconsin Health (WWH).
The award recognizes health care employees at RWHC hospitals who have gone above the call of duty in promoting their respective organizations, while making significant contributions to rural health. Nineteen individuals from across the state received awards this year. Each recipient demonstrates a history of fostering positive communication and relations within the hospital’s respective service area by serving on community boards/service organizations; taking advantage of volunteer or public speaking opportunities; and supporting community health activities beyond the scope of the hospital.
Morgan Miller provides pediatric therapy services in the WWH Behavioral Health clinic and through two school satellite sites in Spring Valley and Elmwood. This region has a mental health provider shortage, and Morgan meets the needs of these communities serving the mental health needs of youth in these small rural school districts along with the surrounding community.
Morgan is a strong advocate for youth mental health and particularly for the pediatric patients that she serves. She maintains a large case load and takes excellent care of her patients. She takes initiative and is creative in trying to help meet the mental health needs of her patients. Morgan is dedicated to focusing on her current patients and looks to the future of how WWH can better provide care to those seeking mental health services. She stays current on state and federal policy and works hard to ensure compliance not only in her practice but also throughout the organization. Morgan not only supports youth in our rural communities by helping them as a counselor, but also serves as a volunteer assistant track coach at one of the schools she serves. Through this she shows these high schoolers the importance of taking care of both your physical and mental health.
Incorporated in 1979, RWHC receives national recognition as one of the country’s earliest and most successful models for networking among rural hospitals. RWHC serves as a catalyst for regional collaboration and as an influential and creative force on behalf of rural communi¬ties and rural health. Owned and operated by 44 acute, medical-surgical hospitals, RWHC offers its members a wide range of shared services that meet local community health needs, including: staffing, consulting, management, networking, and education. Western Wisconsin Health is an active member of RWHC; their employees support the shared mission of “strengthening and sustaining rural health.”
