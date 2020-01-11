A number of Viking Middle School students volunteered part of their lunch period at the Hawk Shop, VMS’s school store, and during the holidays they helped raise $150 money to support the Baldwin and Woodville food pantries. The student volunteers raised the money by organizing a holiday sale of donated items Viking students could purchase as gifts.
