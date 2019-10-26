Middle School donation

The St. Croix County Council of the American Legion recently made a very generous donation to the Backpack Program at Viking Middle School. The program supports local families by providing food items and local assistance to those that could benefit. Backpacks are filled and distributed twice each month, and on special holidays and breaks. The initiative has been in place at Viking for a number of years, with numerous families experiencing the benefits. Funds are generated from the annual golf tournament sponsored by the St. Croix County Council of the American Legion. Pictured from left to right: David McDonald, Scott Benoy, John Helgeson, Jerry Johnson and Kari Campbell. SUBMITTED PHOTO

