While most people will say their biggest fear is public speaking, this group of Viking Middle School forensic students thrive on it, seeing public performance as an opportunity to grow and develop. Forensics is the art of competitive speaking and acting, and VMS has a long withstanding, successful program. Students spent weeks finding selections, rehearsing, and then competing in various categories that the WHSFA (Wisconsin High School Forensics Association) offers for middle school students. This team of speakers and actors finished up their season last week after attending a tournament hosted by SCC, Level 1 at BWHS, and finally, Level 2 at Viking. Scores earned at each level of competition qualified students for the next level. Whether it’s demonstrating, informing, persuading, storytelling, performing a play or readers theater, forensics offers something for any student looking to improve as public speakers and performers.
Middle level forensic participants this year include: Sixth graders – Izzy Brown, Emma Soderberg, Frankie Willink, Abbi Haley, Meryssa Becker, Lilly Peterson, Salem Tumax, Chayce Fern-Denzer, Caden Van Someren, Bennett Halstead, Haley Larson, Hailey Yanish. Seventh graders -- Julia Pollitt, Hailey Schodeberg, Lavinia Kool, Anna Connett, Carson Stehr, Aidan Fitts, Emma Freese, Callie Haugen, Westen Chapin, Kalli Bauer, Addison Northup, Irys Hitzeman, Ruby Rivard, Jerome Dietzman, Charlee Sorenson, Adeline Langer, Hailey Cota, Morgan McGee, Leslie Bulera, Ethan Nigbor. Eighth graders -- Hope Heutmaker, Nilaya Sluiter, Emma Knegendorf.
