Viking Middle School added two new teachers this year. The Bulletin recently sent them questionnaire asking about their interests, what led them into teaching and others. Here are their responses.
Maria Hanson
Education: College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, MN
Family: Husband (Clayton) and four kids (Daniel, Evy, Charlie, Ellie)
Previous Experience: 12 years teaching 5-8 language arts at St. Anne School in Somerset; one year teaching 7th grade language arts at Rice Lake Middle School.
Position: Eighth-grade Language Arts
What led you to the education field: I suppose that when I was in my late teens/early twenties I wanted to find a way to turn my love of literature into a career...but I stay in education for the kids. Working with middle school kids is ridiculously fun and rewarding.
What led you to working for B-W: I was searching for a school that embodies the sense of community and hometown values I grew up with; the administration, staff, students, and families here at BW have a reputation for being open and welcoming - and it’s proven to be true!
Hobbies/interests: I love to scrapbook, read (anything but especially historical fiction), bake, and spend time with my husband and littles. What you won’t ever find me doing is training to run a marathon!
Susie Willink
Education: University of WI-River Falls
Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education for English
Family: My husband, Dave, and I have been married for 17 years. We live in Baldwin with our four children, Greta (15), Charlie (14), Francesca (12), and Louisa (9).
Previous Experience: This is my first year teaching! I graduated from UW-River Falls in 2002, but I spent many years staying home with our children and working at our family business.
Position: Seventh grade Language Arts
What led you to the education field: I’ve always loved being in the schools; I’ve volunteered in classrooms as much as I could in recent years. I enjoy helping with the middle school and high school musical productions, and I spent several years coaching Drama Rama and teaching Sunday School at our church. The school environment feels like a second home to me.
What led you to working for B-W: Dave and I grew up in Baldwin and attended school here. We love the area and chose to live here after we both finished college. We own Village Pharmacy — our main location is right here in Baldwin — and we both love contributing to the community we grew up in and love.
Hobbies/interests: I can’t get enough time with my family. Our four kids keep us very busy, and we enjoy watching them in sports, band, choir, musicals and piano. We also love to travel. Last summer we took a family road trip to Florida and stopped in New Orleans and Nashville, too. I enjoy reading, decorating homes, entertaining friends and family, and walking outside.
HANSON.jpg
SUBMITTED
Maria Hanson
WILLINK.jpg
SUBMITTED
Susie Willink
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.