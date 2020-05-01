For the second straight year, Glenn Meyer of Day and Nite Towing in Baldwin, was inducted into the Order of Towman by American Towman Magazine.
He received The Cross of the Order, a Maltese Cross with a unique towing icon sculpted inside. It’s awarded to a towing professional for their dedication to the towing trade and for serving the community.
Meyer was nominated by Gary Newton, Baldwin United Fire and Rescue Chief, for “showing extreme dedication to the towing trade and the community you serve”. Meyer explained the nomination was due to a car rollover on Interstate-94.
The Cross of the Order depicts a hand pulling back an arrow from a bow, the bottom of the bow is in the shape of a tow hook being grabbed by another hand. Beside it is a Latin inscription, “Intendo Fidelis,” which means, “Aim True.”
Meyer has owned Day and Nite Towing for 20 years and has had a target area as far as Minneapolis to Eau Claire.
“People don’t realize the danger you put into this job,” Meyer explained. “There are cars going at 70 miles per hour and one little inattention to detail and someone could get hurt or killed.
“It’s a hazardous occupation.”
Meyer is well aware as western Wisconsin towers know the story of Nate Walsh. Walsh was working for Jerry’s Towing when he was struck and killed by a passing motorist while working on a disabled vehicle near River Falls in October 2014.
The result of Walsh’s tragic death was a greater push of the “Move Over Law”, in which to help safeguard law enforcement officers, emergency responders, road maintenance workers, and others who work on the side of the highways. The law requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down in order to provide a “safety zone” for vehicles, including tow trucks, that are stopped on the side of the road with its warning lights flashing.
“It’s been better,” Meyer said, since the push, “But we still have a long ways to go.” In 2018, Meyer was nominated by Darren Krueger, Baldwin Police Chief.
