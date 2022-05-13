Dario Ayohua has lived in Baldwin for the last 14 years and has seen a glaring omission. “The closest Mexican convenience store is in the Twin Cities or Eau Claire,” he said. “We have a lot of people working the farms in this area who are from Central and South America.” Dario and brother Luis believed they’ve closed that gap with the opening of Tienda La Tricolor de Baldwin, which started last month at 805 Main Street, the former location of the Baldwin Bulletin.
“The Main Street location was very appealing,” Dario said. For those interested, the store features among others Mexican candy, drinks, frozen veggies, chips, spicy peppers, cheese, tortillas, salsa, sauces, fresh cookies, and bread. “It’s been going great so far,” he concluded. Tienda La Tricolor is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week.
