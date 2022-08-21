The Menomonie Singers will hold auditions for all sections (soprano, alto, tenor, and bass) Aug. 22-23, starting at 6 p.m., at Christ Lutheran Church, 1306 Wilcox Street, Menomonie. 

The Menomonie Singers has been in existence since 1989 and presents four regular concerts of choral music per year. Under the leadership of Brian Klein, Conductor, the choir will present a variety of pieces written by living composers including Menomonie native, Joe Kneer, at its concerts on November 12 and 13.

