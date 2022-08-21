The Menomonie Singers will hold auditions for all sections (soprano, alto, tenor, and bass) Aug. 22-23, starting at 6 p.m., at Christ Lutheran Church, 1306 Wilcox Street, Menomonie.
The Menomonie Singers has been in existence since 1989 and presents four regular concerts of choral music per year. Under the leadership of Brian Klein, Conductor, the choir will present a variety of pieces written by living composers including Menomonie native, Joe Kneer, at its concerts on November 12 and 13.
“We are excited to premier a commissioned choral work by Joe Kneer,” says executive director, Juliana Schmidt. “Many in Menomonie know Joe as an incredible violinist but may not know that he is also a composer.” This will be the choir’s first commissioned piece.
The choir is hoping to expand to 40 members. Participants must be 18 or older or post high school. Previous choir experience is helpful but not necessary.
There is no need to prepare a piece; the audition will include the following:
- A sight-singing exercise
- Musicality showcase (singers will be asked to sing one of the following: Silent Night, Happy Birthday, or My Country Tis of Thee)
Weekly rehearsals for the fall season begin Tuesday, August 30 at the UW-Stout Applied Arts Room 315. A choir retreat is also planned for Saturday, September 17, at Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie.
