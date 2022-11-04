The choral music of living composers comes to life in November concerts by The Menomonie Singers.  The choir has significantly expanded from 20 to 36 since the spring concerts. Included in the program are works by Morton Lauridsen, Craig Hella Johnson, Jeffery Ames, Ola Gjeilo, Billy Joel, Jacob Narverud, Dan Forrest, Mark Miller, Keith McCutchen, and a new work commissioned by the choir by Menomonie native, Joe Kneer.   The choir will be led by Brian Klein, conductor, and accompanied on the piano by RuthAnn Ledgerwood.

Joe Kneer is well known in Menomonie for being an incredible concert violinist. He demonstrates in his new piece for the choir, “To Hope,” that he is also a talented composer. “We began the discussions about a new piece with Joe before the pandemic started. We are really excited to see this project finally come to fruition, and perform his beautiful piece,” says Juliana Schmidt, Executive Director of the choir.

