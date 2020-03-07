The Menomonie Singers will perform Mozart’s Missa Brevis in D Major and other choral selections in three different cities April 5, 25 and 26th. Also, on the program are works by William Billings, Joan Szymko, Eric Barnum, Ola Gjeilo, Paul Rudoi and Stacey Gibbs.
The Missa Brevis (brief mass) consists of six movements and was the first of Mozart’s works to appear in print. It is thought to have been composed for liturgical use in the Salzburg, Austria, cathedral where Mozart was employed by the Archbishop Colloredo. The Archbishop demanded brevity and concision in this mass; none of the movements have an orchestral introduction, and Mozart composed it for a very limited instrumental ensemble. Originally scored for two trombones, and strings for accompaniment, The Menomonie Singers will use only strings, and a piano.
The Menomonie Singers is celebrating 30 years of bringing choral music to the community. As part of the celebration, the Singers is holding a silent auction during the concert April 26 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Many wonderful items donated by local businesses and individuals will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to support the choir.
A birthday party, complete with food, birthday cake and champagne, is set for 4:30 p.m., April 26 at the Duke and Dagger in Menomonie where individuals from the choir will provide entertainment. Refreshments and birthday cake will be served.
In addition, the choir is selling raffle tickets to raise money for future projects. Items donated to be raffled off are a stay at Cobblestone Suites in Menomonie, a silver and Alexandrite ring designed by Humphrey Gilbert, a handmade “moon” quilt, tickets to the Guthrie, the Ordway, the Pablo Center, the Mabel Tainter and Menomonie Theater Guild. The drawing will be held at the Duke and Dagger at 5 p.m. April 26. Ticket purchasers need not be present to win.
Conducted by Amy Vogt, the Menomonie Singers will bring Mozart’s Missa Brevis and other selections to Balsam Lutheran in Amery on Sunday, April 5, at 2:30, First Presbyterian Church, Chippewa Falls, on Saturday, April 25, at 2:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 26, at 2:30 p.m. in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Menomonie. While these performances carry no ticket fee, the choir suggests a $10 donation to defray expenses.
Conductor Amy Vogt has a Bachelor of Music in choral conducting from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She teaches vocal music at Delong Middle School in the Eau Claire School District. Vogt has had many choral conducting experiences including music department chair and choral conductor at McDonnell High School in Chippewa Falls. In addition, Vogt was once a soprano in the Menomonie Singers, and a professional choir singer.
Piano accompanist, Beth Wacek, has a degree in Music Education from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She is a music teacher at St. Joseph’s Parish and School in Menomonie, and sings in the early music ensemble, Scola Cantorum.
The Menomonie Singers is a nonprofit music organization that has been in existence as Menomonie Chamber Singers since 1989. The adult choir performs at various venues in Menomonie and western Wisconsin. They are a mix of many professions, including UW-Stout faculty members. The group frequently sings four-part, a cappella music.
The choir is always looking for new members. Auditions will be held again in August with rehearsals beginning again shortly after to prepare for concerts in the fall. Interested singers should contact Juliana Schmidt, Executive Director and founder, at themenomoniesingers@gmail.com.
Or, check out their website at www.themenomoniesingers.org. The Menomonie Singers can also be found on Facebook.
