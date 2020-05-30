Post 432 Memorial Day Services were held at Roberts Warren Cemetery, Hammond Cemetery and St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Hammond with social distancing. Also, a video of the Hammond service was put on the Post 432 Facebook page.
