The following are what area legion posts are doing for services on Memorial Day.
American Legion Post 240
Due to COVID-19, Post 240 plans shorter services than normal. Cemetery times have been scheduled for Woodside at 9 a.m., Peace at 9:15 a.m. and Baldwin at 9:30 a.m. Services will likely consist of a rifle squad and a bugler. In addition, no reception is scheduled afterwards at the Legion Hall.
American Legion Post 432
American Legion Post 432 will be hosting a private event on Monday, May 25 to observe Memorial Day. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask no public be present to prevent unneeded contact. A video of the service will be posted to the American Legion Post 432 (@legionpost432) around noon on Memorial Day. Please be sure to Like our facebook page for information on other upcoming events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.