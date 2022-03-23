The Wisconsin Transparency Project, on behalf of local resident and taxpayer Pamela Charles, has filed a verified Open Meetings Law Complaint against the Beloit School District alleging seven different violations. The complaint was filed with the District Attorney for Rock County.
Wisconsin's Open Meetings Law (Wis. Stat. 19.81-19.97) places strict requirements on all governmental bodies to ensure their meetings are open and accountable to the public. The law requires, among other things, that all meetings be properly noticed with the time, location, and intended subject matters of the meeting and that all meetings be held open to the public at all times unless a valid exception applies.
The verified complaint alleges the following violations:
-- Claims I-III -- Failure to provide notice of the times of meetings on April, 29, 2021, November 12, 2021, and January 15, 2022.
-- Claim IV -- Placing the wrong location on the notice for a meeting on October 27, 2021
-- Claims V-VI -- Failure to hold meetings on January 11, 2022 and January 25, 2022 virtually as noticed
-- Claim VII -- Failure to provide proper notice of the subject of discussion and action at a meeting on June 22, 2021
For Claim VII, the district noticed that the board would consider a resolution authorizing an "independent hearing officer to determine pupil expulsion" for another year. The district had used independent hearing officers to handle expulsions for over 20 years, and the public could reasonably have expected another routine reauthorization of that position. Instead, the board engaged in a lengthy discussion of broader disciplinary issues, including the pre-expulsion administrative process, alternative placements, services provided to expelled students, racial disparities in discipline, parent complaints about discipline, and using interventions prior to the expulsion process.
Board members were repeatedly told those discussions were off-topic, but they continued. The board eventually voted not to authorize the independent hearing examiner. At that point, the board should have noticed another meeting to discuss another topic -- which of the multiple options they should use instead of an independent examiner. Instead, the board proceeded to discuss those options, ultimately voting to have the board conduct expulsion hearings.
"Transparency is at the heart of good government and how we hold our elected officials accountable," said Charles. "When a school board is not transparent, mistrust grows, special interest groups can more easily influence board decisions, and bound accountability becomes very difficult. Federal and state laws promote democracy by ensuring transparency of government at all levels. I hope this board will examine how they have functioned and become more informed, better trained, and more mindful of open meetings and open records laws in the future."
