If you are approaching eligibility for Medicare, the Benefit Specialists from the Aging & Disability Resource Center of St. Croix County will help you understand the different pieces of Medicare – Part A, B, C and D, plus Supplemental Insurance. They will highlight the differences between Supplemental Policies and Medicare Advantage/Cost/Deductible plans, so you can decide which coverage is best for you. You’ll also learn some basics about public benefits and the Wisconsin Senior Care Program

Informational Sessions:

Tuesday, March 10

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Hudson Hospital & Clinic

Pine Conference Room

405 Stageline Rd

Hudson, WI 54016

Call 800-429-0383 to register

Tuesday, March 10

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Westfields Hospital & Clinic

Mississippi Rm of Drury Conf. Ctr

535 Hospital Rd

New Richmond, WI 54017

Call 800-429-0383 to register

For more information, contact the ADRC at 1-800-372-2333 and ask to speak to a Benefit Specialist.

** Benefit Specialists are NOT licensed insurance agents and can only give out factual information, but are not able to enroll anyone into plans. They are here to help consumers navigate through a confusing system, and to assist those in making informed decisions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.