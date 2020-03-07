If you are approaching eligibility for Medicare, the Benefit Specialists from the Aging & Disability Resource Center of St. Croix County will help you understand the different pieces of Medicare – Part A, B, C and D, plus Supplemental Insurance. They will highlight the differences between Supplemental Policies and Medicare Advantage/Cost/Deductible plans, so you can decide which coverage is best for you. You’ll also learn some basics about public benefits and the Wisconsin Senior Care Program
Informational Sessions:
Tuesday, March 10
9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Hudson Hospital & Clinic
Pine Conference Room
405 Stageline Rd
Hudson, WI 54016
Call 800-429-0383 to register
Tuesday, March 10
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Westfields Hospital & Clinic
Mississippi Rm of Drury Conf. Ctr
535 Hospital Rd
New Richmond, WI 54017
Call 800-429-0383 to register
For more information, contact the ADRC at 1-800-372-2333 and ask to speak to a Benefit Specialist.
** Benefit Specialists are NOT licensed insurance agents and can only give out factual information, but are not able to enroll anyone into plans. They are here to help consumers navigate through a confusing system, and to assist those in making informed decisions.
