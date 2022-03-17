McNamara grand prize winner of Community Challenge

Western Wisconsin Health held the Where’s Healthy Hank finale event Tuesday, March 8, completing their fifth annual community walking challenge. During the Zoom finale event there was a live drawing where six lucky participants were awarded prizes, with the Grand Prize being a $4000 travel voucher to anywhere in the world. WWH initially registered 554 participants, with an impressive 400 participants completing the eight-week challenge.
Prize winners
Grand Prize $4000 Travel Voucher – Kristine McNamara
Corporate Challenge Team – Adoray Home Health and Hospice
Prize Package 1: Mall of America Experience and Gateway News Subscription sponsored by Thunder Country and Gateway News – Mary Anderson
Prize Package 2: Complimentary Dinner and Show for two at Chanhassen Theatre, one night stay at local hotel and Gateway News Subscription sponsored by Thunder Country, WWH and Gateway News – Nolan Brandenburg
Prize Package 3: Integrative Health Gift Certificates and Swag Bag and Gateway News Subscription sponsored by WWH and Gateway News – Deb Henry
Prize Package 4: Nilssen’s $500 Gift Card sponsored by WWH – Joe Mattison
We also had several weekly prize winners throughout the challenge.
Participants of the Where’s Healthy Hank challenge worked together to achieve one goal: walking around the World! Throughout the challenge, participants (ages 5 and up) virtually stepped to see how many times the group could travel around the world. McKayla Custer, a personal trainer at WW Health, tracked the progress along the way and provided location updates, healthy recipes, motivation, and health and fitness tips. Total, participants accumulated 232,480,296 steps which equates to 116,240 miles or 4.6 trips around the world!
There were 7 local organizations that competed in the corporate challenge this year. Participants tracked and reported their steps as individuals each week and WWH calculated the average weekly steps per business. Each organization was encouraged to create internal challenges to motivate employee teams. The organization with the most cumulative steps average over the eight weeks received a plaque to display at their business along with a Pizza Party from WWH. Participants included Adoray Home Health and Hospice, St. Croix Central School, Western Wisconsin Health, First Bank of Baldwin, St. Croix Electric, JA Counter and Village Pharmacy. The winner of the corporate wellness challenge was Adoray Home Health and Hospice with an average 65,435.51 steps weekly.
“I have been extremely impressed with the excitement our community has shown with this challenge. The level of participation and engagement is inspirational, and I hope that everyone continues to stay motivated with their health and wellness goals. On behalf of Western Wisconsin Health, we would like to sincerely thank everyone that participated in this event. Together we are building a healthier tomorrow.” said WWH, chief executive officer, Eilidh Pederson, MPH, FACHE.
Western Wisconsin Health would like to thank their amazing and generous sponsors – this event would not be possible without their support!
“Global” Sponsor and Co-Presenter: Associated Eye Care andNext Generation Auto
“Continental” Sponsors: Baldwin Bulletin, Gator Garb, Homestead Veterinary Clinic, St. Croix Electric First Call Medical Monitoring, Thunder Country, Tulip & Crow and Wolf Honey Farm, Inc.
“Country” Sponsors: Baldwin Perk, Reisner Hudepohl, Spring Valley Bakery, Allina Health – United Hospital and Village Pharmacy
“Regional” Sponsors: Anytime Fitness and First Bank of Baldwin
For more information about wellness programs Western Wisconsin Health has to offer please visit www.wwhealth.org.
