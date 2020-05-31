“Letters and Papers From Prison” is a collection of letters to and from Dietrich Bonhoeffer while he was in Tegel prison in Berlin, Germany. He was arrested on April 5, 1943, because of his involvement in a plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler. He was executed April 9, 1945, just three weeks before Hitler ended his own life.
On July 21, 1944, he wrote a letter to his friend Eberhard Bethge. In that letter he said, “In the last few years I have come to know and understand more and more the profound this-worldliness of Christianity.”
This statement came from someone who carefully observed the world in which he lived. He saw a “Christianity” that was too cautious to speak the truth in the midst of a crumbling and dangerous society.
He ponders the silence of the disciples on the night in which Christ was betrayed. How could no one stand up against the hatred of the world? How could no one have courage in the face of death? I believe self-preservation is part of the “this-worldliness” of our lives. We want this life, even if it is sometimes angry and out of control.
Bonhoeffer then says that when we can let go of our own suffering and “stay awake with Christ in Gethsemane,” then, we know more of the other-worldliness (my phrase) of heaven and eternal life with Christ. He said, “And I think this is faith; this is metanoia (repentance.)” That is the turn around when we know that it might be possible that protecting the powers of this world is a point where we let go of the power of Christ. That should pain us all who claim the name of Christ in this world.
A statement he made near the end of this letter really becomes a prayer. “May God lead us kindly through these times, but above all, may God lead us to himself.”
Try using those words as a prayer… when you are watching the news… noticing the divisiveness of “this worldliness” … hearing personal attacks on fellow citizens or even divided fellow-humankind. Try to pray that God would “lead us kindly,” but even more than just being a “kinder and gentler nation,” as President George H. W. Bush said Aug. 18, 1988… That is still a noble goal… BUT MORE THAN THAT… to seek further that we would find God leading us toward himself… and that goes beyond this world. May we pray for faith and go where God leads the way… and live with the heart of Jesus Christ beating within our breasts.
