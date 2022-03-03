Maurer named 2021 DOT Inspector of the Year

Baldwin-Woodville native Joshua Maurer was named Inspector of the Year by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation during an awards banquet last month.
The description for Maurer’s job duties and how he earned the honor is as follows.
Inspector Joshua Maurer is currently assigned to the Eau Claire Post in the Northwest Region. Inspector Maurer is a highly valued member of the State Patrol and consistently leads from the front in his enforcement activities, both in quality and quantity. Inspector Maurer has been an important resource for size and weight regulations and farm vehicle questions.
In addition to his daily operations, Inspector Maurer is a background investigator, Field Training Officer, size and weight instructor, Event Data Recorder technician, Mobile Field Force member, and an extrication team member. He is also on the Division Awards Committee. Inspector Maurer is a vital resource in these areas and takes advantage of every opportunity to share his knowledge and experience with other officers and local businesses.
Inspector Maurer received a Letter of Recognition from Hudson Police Department for his role in identifying a commercial motor vehicle carrier and driver involved in a hit and run crash. From nothing but a parking lot camera video, Inspector Maurer helped identify the carrier and driver so Hudson police could complete their investigation.
Inspector Maurer is an active community member outside of work. He is the president of the Baldwin Woodville Youth Ball Association, treasurer and past president of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Woodville, a youth baseball and softball coach for the past 17 years, and a WIAA high school basketball official for the past 13 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.