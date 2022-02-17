Chippewa Valley Technical College is lifting its mask requirement at all campuses starting Thursday, Feb. 17, citing a decline in COVID-19 cases, said college officials.
“The safety of our faculty, staff and students is always our top priority,” said CVTC President Sunem Beaton-Garcia. “At this time, with COVID-19 case numbers down, abundant access to the vaccine, testing readily available, and support from local health department officials, we’re ready to make masks optional in our facilities.”
CVTC continues to encourage vaccines and boosters. Adherence to quarantine and isolation guidelines provided by the CDC remains in effect. In addition, it is expected that individuals will stay home if they are sick, practice self-health screenings, and adhere to proper health and hygiene practices.
